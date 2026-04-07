JNTU Kukatpally Gets Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) in Kukatpally has received a bomb threatening email to its website on Tuesday morning. It later turned out to be a hoax.

Following the email, the JNTU staff alerted the Cyberabad police, who pressed into service a bomb disposal (BD) squad. The BD team declared that it was a hoax email after checking the university premises.

The team checked the university and vacated the staff. The police are identifying the person who sent the email using internet protocol ID.