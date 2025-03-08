JNTU-H students protest alcohol menace on campus

Hyderabad: Hundreds of students staged a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Friday, demanding strict action against individuals entering the campus under the influence of alcohol and drugs, attacking fellow students and disrupting the academic environment.

The protest, organised by the Students’ Protection Forum, took place outside the university administration building, with around 400 students calling for the immediate arrest of those involved and the cancellation of their admissions.

One of the student leaders Javvaji Dilip, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, expressed his frustration, saying that JNTU-H should be a centre for academic excellence and innovation. However, the forum alleged that some detained students had been repeatedly entering the campus, consuming alcohol, supplying drugs and creating disturbances.

It further claimed that these individuals deliberately targeted college fests and cultural celebrations like Bathukamma, Vinayaka Chavithi and Holi, disrupting events and intimidating students.

According to the protesters, despite multiple complaints to university authorities, no concrete action had been taken, allowing the issue to persist for over a year. They pointed to a recent incident on Thursday night, where two first-year students were allegedly attacked near the hostel premises by intoxicated individuals. A police complaint was lodged, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

“We demand that the university take decisive action by expelling those responsible and enforcing stricter campus security measures. Authorities must prevent detained individuals from re-entering the campus and put an end to drug- and alcohol-related disturbances,” said another student, Siddharth Sai Kumar Rathod.

Following discussions with the protesters, KPHB circle inspector Rajashekhar Reddy assured them that action would be taken. The protest was called off after his assurance.