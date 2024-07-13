JNTU-H Appeals for Special Budget Allocation from Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to allocate a special budget of Rs 2,000 crore for the development of the university on Friday.

It also expressing gratitude for the government's swift action in appointing a professor from the Telangana region as its Vice Chancellor. The JNTU-H JAC's demands included the appointment of permanent teaching and non-teaching staff.

Botla Bikshapati, chairman of the JAC told Deccan Chronicle, "These funds are particularly needed for the construction of buildings for the university and its constituent colleges, which have been struggling with inadequate accommodation facilities due to a lack of proper budget allocation by the previous government."

He highlighted the struggles faced by students and staff stating that the previous government did not allocate a proper budget for the constituent colleges, resulting in numerous problems.

Additionally, the JAC has called for a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities committed by the former Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narsimha Reddy and rector Prof. K. Vijay Kumar Reddy. Bikshapati accused them of misappropriating university funds and donations.