JNTU Celebrates 60 Yrs Of Guiding Telangana’s Tech Education

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad’s six-decade journey, from its beginning as Nagarjunasagar Engineering College in 1965 to becoming India’s first technological university in 1972, was discussed at length during the diamond jubilee of its University College of Engineering on Friday.

Speakers said the university’s long history continues to guide its role in Telangana’s technical education system and now carries fresh expectations as the state focuses on skills and employment.

Officials noted that the university had grown from three constituent colleges to 10 and now supported nearly 200 affiliated colleges with close to 3.5 lakh students. Alumni have gone on to careers in engineering, public service, research and global industry, forming a wide network that has shaped the identity of the institution over the years.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told students and teachers that the coming decade will place more responsibility on technical universities. “Telangana’s future depends on the strength of its education system. Students must gain both skills and confidence,” he said.

Bhatti added that the government has restored trust in recruitment examinations and is upgrading technical institutions through Young India Skills University and improvements to industrial training institutes. He said long-pending issues raised by the university, including land matters, tax requests and the need for new infrastructure worth nearly 800 crore rupees, would be examined.

The Deputy Chief Minister encouraged students to focus on hands-on learning. “Innovation should become part of everyday study. Spend more time in laboratories and with mentors. That is how ideas grow,” he said. He also asked alumni to continue supporting the university, saying their involvement would help strengthen the next phase of its growth.

While delivering his report, Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy said JNTU Hyderabad had supported major examinations such as Eapcet, PGcet, Ecet and the recent TGPSC group exams. He said the university was preparing to expand its work in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning and has applied for support under the national quantum mission. “We want our students to be ready for the fields that will shape the future,” he said.

The celebrations included the release of a university anthem written by faculty member and alumnus Dr Rajeshkhanna Bhuthkuri and composed by renowned music director Yashokrishna. Dr Bhuthkuri told Deccan Chronicle that the anthem drew from the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana, the National song Vande Mataram and the Telangana and Andhra state songs, that capture the institution’s identity, and said he hoped it would “carry the spirit of JNTU Hyderabad to every future batch.”

Former administrators, higher education officials and alumni leaders attended the occasion, which revisited the university’s history while laying out priorities for the years ahead.