Jiyaguda Fire Accident: Locals Rescue 12 Trapped Victims

A devastating fire broke out in Jiyaguda's Venkateswara Nagar early Wednesday, resulting in the tragic deaths of three people and showcasing the heroic efforts of local residents who rescued 12 trapped individuals.The fire, which originated in a G+3 building housing furniture units in the basement and on the terrace, rapidly engulfed the structure within 20 minutes. The blaze claimed the lives of Gorakanti Shiva Priya (10), her sister Gorakanti Harani (5), and their father Gorakanti Srinivas, a carpenter. Srinivas's wife, Gorakanti Nagamani, also suffered burns and was among the 16 unit workers trapped on the second floor.Despite the swift spread of the fire and the thick, poisonous smoke from the burning chemicals, local youth exhibited remarkable bravery. Using five knotted saris and a ladder, they managed to rescue 12 people, including the victims' family members.Srinivas Bhagesh, the owner of a neighboring building, recounted the frantic efforts: "We heard the inmates shouting for help amidst the dark smoke and intense heat. I, along with Mohammed Anwar, Ravi Singh, Koteshwar Rao, Hassan Ali, Argun Singh, Sanjay Singh, Raj Kumar, and others, gathered on my terrace. We knotted saris, placed a ladder from our terrace to the second floor of the fire-hit building, and secured the sari rope to a window and a pillar."Mohammed Anwar was the first to enter the burning building, rescuing Shiva Priya, Harani, Nagamani, and Srinivas. Anwar and Jetten carried the children, while others assisted with Nagamani and Srinivas. The victims were rushed to Olive Hospital, where the children were found unconscious. The severely burned Srinivas and Nagamani were later transferred to OGH Burns Ward.In the chaos, two workers, Soufal and Hassan, jumped from the second floor, sustaining fractures. Ten others managed to escape with minor burn injuries through the rear entrance.The fire caused panic not only in Venkateswara Nagar but also in the surrounding areas. Residents of the lane expressed concerns about the frequent heavy flow of goods vehicles and the presence of over ten plastic, clothing, and furniture units, which pose a threat to their children and create parking problems.