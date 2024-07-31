Jishnu Dev Varma takes oath as Governor of Telangana

Hyderabad: Newly appointed Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday took oath at Raj Bhavan here.



Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered oath to the Governor. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy accorded a warm reception to the Governor at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Director-General of Police Jitender and other senior officials were also present. A few days ago, President Droupadi Murmu appointed nine new Governors, an administrator for Chandigarh, and a Lt. Governor for Puducherry.

Senior BJP leader from Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as Telangana Governor. Hailing from the Tripura royal family, Varma served as deputy chief minister of Tripura between 2018 and 2023 before he lost the Assembly elections.

He created a record of sorts by becoming the first person from the northeastern state to be elevated to the post of Governor.