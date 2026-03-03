Jishnu Dev Varma Celebrates Holi at Lok Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, celebrated the vibrant festival of colours—Holi—with children of Raj Bhavan employees, along with officials and staff members, at the Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On this joyous occasion, the Governor extended warm Holi greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Telangana for a season filled with happiness, harmony, and the spirit of togetherness.



