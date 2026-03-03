 Top
Jishnu Dev Varma Celebrates Holi at Lok Bhavan

3 March 2026 2:15 PM IST

The Governor extended warm Holi greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Telangana for a season filled with happiness, harmony, and the spirit of togetherness

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma celebrating Holi with children of Raj Bhavan employees, along with officials and staff members, at the Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, celebrated the vibrant festival of colours—Holi—with children of Raj Bhavan employees, along with officials and staff members, at the Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On this joyous occasion, the Governor extended warm Holi greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Telangana for a season filled with happiness, harmony, and the spirit of togetherness.


DC Correspondent
