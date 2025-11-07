Ji-Tech To Donate Chemistry Kits Worth Rs 3,000 To 100 Govt Schools

WARANGAL: Ji-Tech India Pvt. Ltd. is set to launch an educational outreach programme to distribute chemistry laboratory kits worth ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 each to 100 government schools under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, said chief executive officer Dr Kasturi Siva Prasad in a statement released on Thursday.

He said the initiative represents a total contribution of ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh and is guided by the company’s core philosophy of “learn, earn, and serve.” The decision to donate the kits was inspired by observations made by him and his colleague Kota Naveen, who noted a chronic shortage of basic laboratory chemicals in several government schools.

This shortage, he said, has severely limited students’ ability to conduct hands-on chemistry experiments, which are essential for developing scientific understanding. Each comprehensive kit includes 40 essential chemicals, designed to enable immediate practical learning and bridge a key resource gap.

Dr Siva Prasad said the initiative reflects his personal commitment to education and community development, adding, “My motto is simple, learn the subjects and skills, use that knowledge to earn, and then serve society with what you have gained.”

He expressed confidence that the initiative would be a vital step in strengthening science education and fostering the next generation of innovators in the community.