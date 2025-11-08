JHills Bypoll Will Be Swan Song For Cong: Harish

HYDERABAD: The November 11 bypoll to the Jubilee Hills constituency “will see people sing the swan song for the lawless rule of the A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government,” senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao said on Friday.

“No section of society is happy under Revanth Reddy’s rule. Only the four ‘Revanth Brothers’ are enjoying power. While under KCR Telangana saw development, under Revanth we see destruction. People must decide: Do they want development or devastation,” Harish Rao asked at a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Hyderabad Press Club.

Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of misusing the RTI Act to threaten real estate developers and businessmen. Even in the Jubilee Hills byelection, people were being blackmailed, he alleged. With no development to show, Congress leaders are intimidating voters, threatening to halt welfare schemes, Harish Rao added.

Saying “democracy has no room for threats,”, Harish Rao added that Revanth Reddy’s focus was on carrying money bags to Delhi to give the Congress leadership and not on the people of the state, or on keeping his promises.

“Voters are not just voters, they are judges. The Congress must be taught a lesson. People must vote with their conscience. If you want the six guarantees to be implemented and Congress to be held accountable, then vote for the car symbol. Vote for Maganti Sunitha,” he said.

He added that all the surveys were showing that the BRS was set for a clear win. “We must elect a strong voice. When houses were demolished in the name of Musi and HYDRAA, only BRS stood up for the poor whose homes were demolished,” he said.

Harish Rao said under the Congress government, law and order had collapsed in the state. “We now see murders in broad daylight. Just this year till September, Telangana had 189 murders of which 88 were in full public view. There were 1,700 kidnappings, 123 cases of rape, and 6,41 house break-ins,” he said.

On fake votes Harish Rao said “the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s brother Venkat Yadav has three votes. Even after reporting to the Election Commission, there was no action. Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on voter fraud?”