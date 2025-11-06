JH Bypoll: Shaikpet Charged Up With CM Visit

Hyderabad: With the visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Shaikpet division, seemed to have been charged up with renewed political energy as AIMIM and Congress cadres intensified their joint campaign to ensure the victory of V. Naveen Yadav. AIMIM leaders, including Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, have been assuring residents during their padayatras that all pending civic works will be completed soon. Congress leaders, meanwhile, are highlighting that the constituency now has a strong representative in Minister Mohammed Azharuddin.

In a rare show of political coordination in Hyderabad’s tightly contested Jubilee Hills segment, cadres of the AIMIM and ruling Congress have joined forces in the final leg of the campaign. With polling scheduled for November 11, Shaikpet — traditionally an AIMIM stronghold — has been abuzz for the past two weeks. The Chief Minister’s roadshow on Wednesday further lifted the morale of Congress workers.

“At this crucial stage, Azharuddin’s induction as minister has boosted the cadre’s confidence. We are now able to assure voters that he will ensure the completion of all pending works and effectively represent the constituency,” said Syed Mujeebuddin, Congress general secretary, Shaikpet division, during door-to-door canvassing in Teja Colony on Seven Tombs–Neknampur Road.

Revanth Reddy’s roadshow on Wednesday evening drew massive crowds and flag-waving supporters, energising the Congress–AIMIM alliance at the grassroots. Local leaders described the atmosphere as “electric,” with door-to-door canvassing, corner meetings, and social media outreach running at full throttle.

At the centre of this joint effort is Naveen Yadav, the consensus candidate fielded under a strategic understanding between the two parties. A former AIMIM leader, Yadav had contested from the party in 2014, securing 41,656 votes (over 25 per cent) and finishing second to late MLA Maganti Gopinath, who won on a TDP ticket with 50,898 votes. Now contesting on a Congress ticket, Yadav is projecting himself as a bridge between community aspirations and the state government’s development agenda.

“We have been in campaign mode ever since Asaduddin saab announced the party’s support for Naveen Yadav. Group meetings in every locality have strengthened our coordination,” said Shaikpet corporator and former MLA contestant Rashed Farazuddin.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Shaikpet after a confrontation between AIMIM and BRS cadres. The BRS lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday, alleging that a “reign of terror” was being unleashed on its local leaders by the Congress–MIM alliance. “The MIM is supporting the Congress candidate and using its cadre to identify and target active BRS minority leaders, with the aim of either winning them over or silencing them,” alleged BRS MP K.R. Suresh Reddy in a three-page letter submitted to the EC.