JH Bypoll: NCP Candidate Mohd Anwar Collapses With Chest Pain At His House

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Anwar, a 40-year-old candidate for the Jubilee Hills byelection, collapsed with chest pain at his home and died soon after he was taken to hospital, even as the counting of votes was on elsewhere on Friday. Doctors declared Anwar, who contested on a Nationalist Congress Party ticket, dead on arrival.

Anwar, an Erragadda resident, had been waiting for the results when he fell ill. People around him moved to a nearby hospital. The news of his death reached the counting hall while officials were going through the early rounds.

Anwar had joined the Congress a few days back, but his name stayed on the ballot as a NCP nominee. At that time, Anwar had walked into the Congress office with a large group of supporters and told party leaders that he wanted to back their candidate Naveen Yadav. Congress leaders received him and told him to work for the party through the last stretch of the campaign. When the counting was done, Anwar finished with 24 votes.