 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Jewellery Shop Worker Found Dead in Water Tank

Telangana
Narender Pulloor
21 Sept 2025 8:36 PM IST

Anil, who worked at a jewellery shop, had been missing for the last two days

Jewellery Shop Worker Found Dead in Water Tank
x
Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Nizamabad: Mopal police recovered a dead body from the Nyalkal water tank on Sunday. Acting on a complaint from villagers, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, later identified as Odela Anil (42) of Patigally in Nizamabad town.

Anil, who worked at a jewellery shop, had been missing for the last two days. His family had lodged a complaint with the IV Town police regarding his disappearance.
The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana 
Narender Pulloor
About the AuthorNarender Pulloor

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X