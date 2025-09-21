Jewellery Shop Worker Found Dead in Water Tank

Nizamabad: Mopal police recovered a dead body from the Nyalkal water tank on Sunday. Acting on a complaint from villagers, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, later identified as Odela Anil (42) of Patigally in Nizamabad town.

Anil, who worked at a jewellery shop, had been missing for the last two days. His family had lodged a complaint with the IV Town police regarding his disappearance.

The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating.