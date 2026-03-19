Jennie to Headline Lollapalooza 2026, Marking Historic K-Pop Breakthrough

In a defining moment for the global music industry, Lollapalooza 2026 has unveiled a lineup that underscores the growing dominance of K-pop on the world stage, with Jennie of BLACKPINK headlining the iconic festival.

Scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 2 at Grant Park in Chicago, the four-day event is expected to attract over 400,000 attendees. This year’s lineup is being hailed not just for its scale, but for its cultural significance, as K-pop takes centre stage alongside global music giants.

Jennie will share top billing with leading international acts including Charli XCX, Lorde, and John Summit. Her headline slot marks one of the first instances of a K-pop female soloist achieving such prominence at a major U.S. festival, highlighting her rise as a global pop force beyond her group success.

The festival will also feature a strong K-pop presence with performances by aespa, (G)I-DLE, and rookie act Cortis, reflecting the genre’s rapid global expansion across generations.

With over 170 artists spanning pop, EDM, rock, indie, hip-hop, and K-pop, other major headliners include Tate McRae, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The xx.

Beyond music, the festival will host more than 100 daily performances across eight stages, alongside art installations, immersive brand experiences, and “Chow Town,” featuring over 80 food vendors. As the city transforms into a global cultural hub, Lollapalooza 2026 is set to reflect a broader industry shift, where K-pop is no longer a niche genre but a defining force in mainstream global music.