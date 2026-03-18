Jeevan Reddy’s Possible Party Switch Sparks Political Buzz

NIZAMABAD: Former MLC and senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy’s reported move to change party affiliation has become a subject of discussion in political circles, with the Congress, BRS and BJP assessing his possible entry.

Jeevan Reddy had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad and was defeated. BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind retained the seat for a second term with a decisive majority. Jeevan Reddy hails from the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, which includes Jagtial, Korutla, Armoor, Balkonda, Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban and Bodhan Assembly segments.

Within the Congress, his earlier election as MLC had raised expectations of a parliamentary victory, but the result did not favour the party. Party sources also point to the induction of BRS MLA M. Sanjay Kumar into the Congress after it came to power, which has added to internal differences. The political rivalry between Jeevan Reddy and Sanjay Kumar is cited as a factor contributing to uncertainty over his continuation in the party.

Leaders in the BRS are reportedly open to inducting Jeevan Reddy, while BJP leaders, including MP Dharmapuri Arvind, are said to be making efforts to bring him into their party. BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao and other leaders are also understood to be discussing the issue.

At the same time, AICC Telangana in-charge Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud have held discussions on ensuring Jeevan Reddy’s continuation in the Congress. Party sources indicate that efforts are being made to retain him with assurances on his political future.