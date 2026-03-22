Jeevan Reddy to Exit Congress, Cites Mental Strain

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy has announced that he will resign from the party on March 25, making the decision public through an open letter to his supporters in the Jagtial constituency.

In the letter, Reddy explained that he has endured “mental agony” within the party for the past 20 months, saying repeated humiliation and insults have left him unable to continue his association with Congress.

While he has not disclosed his next political move, Reddy emphasised that his future course of action will be shaped after consultations with local leaders and grassroots workers.

Appealing directly to his cadre, he wrote: “I need your companionship and guidance in my ongoing political journey.”