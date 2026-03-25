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Jeevan Reddy Resigns from Congress

Telangana
25 March 2026 1:40 PM IST

Former minister criticises Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and party leadership, says he faced repeated humiliation within the party

Jeevan Reddy Resigns from Congress
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Jeevan Reddy with his supporters at a meeting held in Jagtial
Jagtial: Senior Congress leader and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday resigned from Indian National Congress, ending his 42-year association with the party.
He held a meeting with his supporters in Jagtial, where he launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other party leaders. Jeevan Reddy said he had endured several difficulties and humiliations within the party and expressed deep anguish over recent developments.
He also announced that he was sending his resignation letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, formally conveying his decision to quit the party.
Jagtial T. Jeevan Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
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