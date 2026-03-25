Jeevan Reddy Resigns from Congress

Jagtial: Senior Congress leader and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday resigned from Indian National Congress, ending his 42-year association with the party.

He held a meeting with his supporters in Jagtial, where he launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other party leaders. Jeevan Reddy said he had endured several difficulties and humiliations within the party and expressed deep anguish over recent developments.

He also announced that he was sending his resignation letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, formally conveying his decision to quit the party.