Jeevan Reddy Firm on Quitting Congress Despite Pacification Bid

Senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday indicated that he may leave Indian National Congress, citing unresolved internal differences within the party.

In an effort to pacify him, Mahesh Kumar Goud, government whip Adi Srinivas and Sachin Sawant met him and held discussions.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jeevan Reddy said politics should be fought against opposition forces, but if he remains in the party, he would be forced to fight within his own camp. He added that neither the party high command nor he himself currently sees a solution to the issue.

He said this situation had led him to consider leaving the party and announced that he would make a clear statement on his future course of action on Wednesday morning.