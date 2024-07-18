Jeedimetla Traffic SI evoke criticism for slapping and abusing truck driver

Hyderabad: A traffic Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) Yadagiri and a home guard drew flak for manhandling a truck driver and abusing him in a filthy language for stopping the vehicle on the highway at Narsapur under Jeedimetla traffic police limits.



In spite of saying that he stopped the vehicle after developing a snag, the SI showered abuses on the driver and slapped him holding his hair. When the driver tried to give his explanation, the SI asked the Home Guard to take him to the police station and lodged him in the jail.

The SI came furious at the driver for parking the truck at a no-parking area on the highway. A video of the SI abusing and attacking the driver went viral on social media on Thursday.

On coming to know about the incident, scores of drivers met the senior traffic police officials and lodged a complaint against the SI demanding stern action against him.

“How is it justified on the part of the SI to use such foul language against a driver? If we use the same language, the police would have put us in jail and beat us black and blue. Let us know what action will be taken against the SI,” irate drivers asked.

Responding to the SI’s abusive language, former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in a tweet, took strong objection to the SI’s language against a driver.