Jeedimetla TGSPDCL AE in ACB net

Hyderabad: S. Surender Reddy, an Assistant Engineer (AE) of TGSPDCL in Jeedimetla division, was caught by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday, when he allegedly demanded and accepted Rs.30,000 as a bribe from the complainant for showing official favour to give work estimation to shift 11KV line and to lay cable for complainant's building.

The ACB officials said that the accused officer performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused at his instance. The right hand fingers of the accused and the contact portion - right front pocket of Reddy’s trouser yielded positive in chemical test. The officials produced Reddy before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them to judicial custody.



