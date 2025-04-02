JEE Main Session 2 begins smoothly Tougher Physics, Chemistry in JEE (M) Session 2

HYDERABAD: The JEE Main Session 2 exams for BTech and BE programmes commenced on Wednesday under strict guidelines set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and were followed at all the centres. At the ION Digital Centre, around 16 students were denied entry for arriving late. Some students and parents cited long travel distances and confusion between the LB Nagar and Karmanghat exam centres as reasons for their delay.

K. Pranav, a student who missed the exam by just two minutes, said, “I first reached the wrong location, and by the time I arrived at the correct centre, it was 8:32 am. They initially allowed me inside but later sent me out.” A parent shared, “We first went to the LB Nagar centre, where the staff alerted us, and we immediately rushed to the correct exam centre. If we had been five minutes later, my son would have missed the exam.”

The exam is being conducted in two shifts, and students found Mathematics and Physics to be of moderate difficulty, while Chemistry was tougher in both sessions. Physics faculty member E. Venkateshwarlu said, “As in previous exams, Mathematics questions were lengthy and consumed significant time. Chemistry had four lengthy questions with extensive calculations. Overall, Physics had trickier and tougher questions compared to Session 1 of JEE Main.”

T. Anil Kumar, a student who attended the morning shift, said, “Chemistry calculations were lengthy, while Mathematics and Physics were easy. I felt that 20 extra minutes would have been helpful to complete the paper.” He added, “I started with Chemistry, but as it was tough, I immediately moved on to other subjects.” B. Dheeraj, who took the evening shift, said, “Maths was easy, but Chemistry was tough compared to Session 1. Physical Chemistry and Equilibrium questions took a lot of time.”

The BE and BTech exams will continue on April 3, 4, and 7 in two shifts, while the April 8 exam will be held in the afternoon shift. The BArch and BPlanning exams are scheduled for April 9.