JEE Main Session 1 in Two Shifts From Wednesday

Hyderabad:The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, session-1 will commence on Wednesday and continue till January 29, with exams scheduled in two daily shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates who did not register through Aadhaar to report at least one hour before the gate closing time to complete biometric verification.



Candidates must carry at least two passport-size photographs (same as uploaded with the application form) along with a valid photo ID proof.



Diabetic students will be permitted to carry sugar tablets, fruits, and transparent water bottles. Admit cards, duly filled in, must be dropped in the designated dropbox while leaving the examination hall; failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of the paper.

