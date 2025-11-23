Jayashree Koppurapu Appointed CSR Director of Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The state government has appointed Jayashree Koppurapu as director of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) department. She will head the social impact group functioning under the department of industries and commerce. Her role will be to strengthen partnerships between corporate entities, voluntary organisations, and the government’s social development initiatives.

According to a statement, Koppurapu’s appointment signalled the state’s renewed thrust on integrating corporate participation into welfare and community development programmes. She brings over two decades of experience in the corporate service sector, with expertise in designing and managing CSR projects.