 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Youth dead, another hurt as lorry hits bike

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 Oct 2024 5:14 PM GMT
Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Youth dead, another hurt as lorry hits bike
x
According to circle inspector K. Ramchander Rao, the deceased, identified as Domala Ramesh, was a resident of Beglur village in Mahadevpur mandal. — ANI

WARANGAL: A 30-year-old man was killed and another sustained serious injuries when a speeding sand-laden lorry rear-ended their motorbike at Suraram in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

According to circle inspector K. Ramchander Rao, the deceased, identified as Domala Ramesh, was a resident of Beglur village in Mahadevpur mandal.

Ramesh, along with his friend Laxminarayana, was returning home when the lorry, coming from Mahadevpur mandal, hit them from behind. The police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the government hospital.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
lorry hits bike from behind jayashankar bhupalpally district 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick