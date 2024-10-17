Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Youth dead, another hurt as lorry hits bike

WARANGAL: A 30-year-old man was killed and another sustained serious injuries when a speeding sand-laden lorry rear-ended their motorbike at Suraram in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

According to circle inspector K. Ramchander Rao, the deceased, identified as Domala Ramesh, was a resident of Beglur village in Mahadevpur mandal.

Ramesh, along with his friend Laxminarayana, was returning home when the lorry, coming from Mahadevpur mandal, hit them from behind. The police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the government hospital.