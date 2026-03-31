Jayalalithaa Hyderabad House Sealed Over Pending Property Tax Dues

Officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have sealed a house in Hyderabad belonging to late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa over pending property tax dues.

The property, located at Srinagar Colony and bearing door number 8-3-1099/A, was sealed after authorities found that property tax had remained unpaid since 2017.

Municipal officials said several notices had been issued regarding the arrears, but no response was received from persons associated with the property. Following continued non-payment, GHMC officials sealed the house on Monday (March 30).