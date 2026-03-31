 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Jayalalithaa Hyderabad House Sealed Over Pending Property Tax Dues

Telangana
31 March 2026 11:35 AM IST

The property, located at Srinagar Colony and bearing door number 8-3-1099/A, was sealed after authorities found that property tax had remained unpaid since 2017.

Jayalalithaa Hyderabad House Sealed Over Pending Property Tax Dues
x
Officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have sealed a house in Hyderabad belonging to late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa over pending property tax dues.
The property, located at Srinagar Colony and bearing door number 8-3-1099/A, was sealed after authorities found that property tax had remained unpaid since 2017.
Municipal officials said several notices had been issued regarding the arrears, but no response was received from persons associated with the property. Following continued non-payment, GHMC officials sealed the house on Monday (March 30).
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
j jayalalithaa tamil nadu Hyderabad GHMC officials 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X