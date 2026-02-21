Jawan Hurt In Landmine Blast During Demining In Mulugu

WARANGAL: A security personnel sustained serious injuries after a landmine, allegedly planted by Maoists, exploded during a demining operation near the Karregutta hills in Pamunuru village of Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district on Friday night.

Official sources said a team of security forces was engaged in detecting and neutralising explosives in the area to facilitate road construction when the incident occurred. While 11 landmines were successfully deactivated, a 12th explosive detonated during the recovery process.

The injured jawan, identified as Navdeep Pathak, was airlifted to Venkatapuram Hospital for primary treatment and later shifted to a hospital in Warangal by a 108 ambulance for further medical care.

The incident comes amid simultaneous anti-Maoist operations along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. ‘Operation Kagar’ is under way in Chhattisgarh, while ‘Operation Akarsh’ is being conducted in Telangana, with forces from both states deployed along the border in what officials described as a joint operation.

In neighbouring Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Central and state forces have been conducting combing operations for the past four days near Doli and Jella villages following intelligence inputs about the presence of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) commandos and senior Maoist cadres in forest tracts near Karregutta.

Bastar Police confirmed that multiple exchanges of fire have taken place during the search operations. While there are reports of casualties on the Maoist side, official confirmation is awaited.

In a video message, Bastar Range IG P. Sundar Raj stated that comprehensive details regarding the encounters and the overall outcome would be shared once the operation is completed.