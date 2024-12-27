Japan’s Industrial City to Source Talent from IIT Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Japan’s industrial city Hamamatsu, where global automobile giants such as Suzuki Motor is headquartered and Honda Motor was founded, has tied up with IIT-Hyderabad to meet its requirements for skilled professionals in engineering.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday to facilitate human resource exchanges, research collaborations, and create pathways for Indian talent to integrate into Hamamatsu’s innovation ecosystem.

“We aim to strengthen industries while building a deeper cultural understanding between Japan and India,” said Hamamatsu Mayor Yusuke Nakano, who is visiting Hyderabad. The agreement is expected to enhance opportunities for Indian professionals while offering Japanese industries access to a broader talent pool.

Talks about the partnership began in January 2023, because of an initiative by IIT Hyderabad director Prof. B.S. Murty and Hamamatsu’s former Mayor Yasutomo Suzuki. Over the past year, both parties explored practical collaborations, culminating in the MoU.

“This collaboration is unique as it enables partnerships between academia and industries across borders. It also supports the broader vision of mutual growth between our nations,” said Prof. Murty.

For Indian students and researchers, the tie-up provides exposure to Japan’s advanced industrial ecosystems, while Japanese companies benefit from Indian expertise in engineering and technology.