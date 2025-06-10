 Top
Janmabhoomi Express Halted at Nalgonda Due to Engine Glitch

DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 12:07 PM IST

Janmabhoomi Express Halted at Nalgonda Due to Engine Glitch
The Janmabhoomi Express

Nalgonda: The Janmabhoomi Express, traveling from Lingampalli to Visakhapatnam, came to an unexpected halt at Nalgonda railway station on Monday after developing a technical fault in its engine.

The train remained stationary for nearly an hour, causing inconvenience to passengers. A replacement engine was promptly dispatched from the nearby Nadikudi Junction, after which the train resumed its journey toward Visakhapatnam.
Railway officials stated that the issue was resolved without further disruption and assured passengers of safety and continued monitoring.


DC Correspondent
