Jangaon Villages Get Micro-Grid Solar Project

Warangal: District collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh launched the Micro-Grid Solar Project on Thursday at the ZPHS School in Obul Keshwapur village. The project, led by Youth of India NGO and supported by Salesforce Software Company, aims to provide solar energy solutions to local communities.

During the inauguration, the collector unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the project's launch. He revealed that the project, with a total investment of Rs 1.70 crore, has seen the installation of solar panels in 100 homes, 100 solar street lights, and 10 solar panels at the school.

Emphasising the benefits of renewable energy, the collector encouraged organisers to extend the project to more villages. “These initiatives not only enhance the quality of life for our villagers but also pave the way for a cleaner, greener future,” he said.

The collector also highlighted the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, which provides subsidies, bank loan facilities, and support for households to adopt solar power. He urged villagers to register on the PM Surya Ghar website to take advantage of these benefits.

The event featured a display of a solar energy project model created by Class IX students, which received high praise from the Collector for its innovative design.