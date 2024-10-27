Jangaon: Major fire in 2 shopping malls

Warangal: A major fire break out in two clothing shops on Siddipet Road in Jangaon on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the fire originated in Vijaya clothing due to an electrical short circuit and soon spread to an adjacent store, Sri Lakshmi clothing.

Upon receiving information, six fire tenders reached the scene and doused the flames. No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, both shops were completely gutted.

The total property damage is estimated to exceed Rs 10 crore.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.