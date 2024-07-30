Jangaon Girl Drowns in Ayodhya’s Saryu River

Warangal: A 17-year-old girl, who went to Ayodhya along with her family members to have darshan of Lord Ram, drowned on Tuesday while bathing in the Saryu River of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

A group of 12 members belonging to a family left for Ayodhya on July 27.

After visiting the various temples including that of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the family decided to have a holy bath on Monday morning and reached the Lakshman Ghat for the purpose.

The flow of the water was heavy due to which two of the girls slipped and fell in the river. Three other girls tried to help them but also fell into the river.

Listening to the screams of family members, persons running the boats saved four girls while one, Thallapally Tejashree, a second-year intermediate student, got washed away in the heavy flow of Saryu, Tejashree’s cousin Manasa told Deccan Chronicle.

Authorities are carrying out search operations to find the body of Tejashree.

Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and B. Sanjay Kumar have expressed their condolences. They have asked officials in UP to trace the girl’s body and help the bereaved family.