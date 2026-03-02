Jangaon Collector Ensures Quick Treatment For Farmer At Prajavani

WARANGAL: Jangaon district collector Sandeep Kumar Jha on Monday directed immediate medical assistance to a farmer who attended the ‘Prajavani’ public grievance redressal programme at the Collectorate.

During his first Prajavani session after assuming charge, the collector noticed that an applicant, Cheruku Soma Narsaiah of Kodakandla mandal headquarters, had a visibly swollen and irritated hand while submitting a petition relating to a land dispute.

On enquiry, the farmer informed him that a venomous centipede had crawled over his hand three days earlier, resulting in persistent pain and swelling.

The collector instructed the district medical and health officer to ensure prompt treatment and deputed a staff member to escort the farmer to the Government Hospital. He was examined and provided medication for the allergic reaction and inflammation.

After receiving treatment, Soma Narsaiah returned to the Collectorate, thanked the collector and submitted his land grievance.

Officials said the collector’s intervention ensured timely medical attention before the grievance was processed.