Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana
4 Nov 2025 11:03 PM IST

Pawan Kalyan Likely to Join Campaign

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (Image X)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday supported BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. He is expected campaign in support of the BJP candidate in the constituency.

The decision was announced after a meeting between Jana Sena's Telangana president Shankar Goud, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. A joint press conference would be held on Wednesday to outline their next steps and joint campaign strategy.

The Jana Sena, the Telugu Desam and the BJP are the coalition partners in AP.

Party representatives indicated that the meeting was held under the direction of Pawan Kalyan. The collaboration is seen as an effort to consolidate the BJP’s base and tap into the support of Jana Sena cadre.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

