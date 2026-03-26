Jal Shakti Ministry Tells Telangana to Join Central Monitoring Scheme, or Lose Out

Hyderabad: The ministry of jal shakti has warned Telangana on the state not joining the Command Area Development and Water Management (CAD&WM) programme, and made it clear that if the state stays away from the programme, then it could cost Telangana in terms of aid it can expect from the Centre.

The state was informed of this possibility by secretary in jal shakti ministry K.L. Kanta Rao at a regional conference with irrigation officials from all southern states present at the MCR HRD Institute on Thursday. The CAD&WM programme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichayee Yojana (PMKSY) is meant to help states bridge the gaps between existing irrigation potential, and how much of it is used and assist the states in optimizing use of irrigation water.

The Centre is considering issuing ranks to states that do well in managing their irrigation sources and the CAD&WM parameters will determine how the state is ranked, and if a state does not join the programme, then it could even get impacted in terms of assistance it can receive under the Accelerate Irrigation Benefit Programme, a scheme that is used by Telangana for various projects.

At the meeting Telangana asked for an extension for completing the PMKSY assisted Devadula lift irrigation scheme by another year. Kanta Rao is scheduled to visit the project site on Friday to inspect its progress, and is expected to join National Dam Safety Authority chairman Anil Jain for an inspection of the Medigadda barrage.