Jairus Ligoo Lauds Hyderabad Bharosa Center Services

Hyderabad: UNICEF India child protection chief Jairus Ligoo and his team visited Bharosa center in Hyderabad as part of his field visit.

He appreciated the Bharosa center and its initiatives along with collaboration of various stakeholders and police demonstrating the Bharosa services to the rest of the countries.

He also visited the child friendly court and appreciated the unique features of court and reiterated the need of such Bharosa Centers and child friendly courts in various developing and under developed countries to ensure the child's safety and security.

He exclaimed, “A great demonstration of how children and women’s safety in modern cities can be enhanced. It is a right, not anything else. BRAVO!!”

Dr. Lavanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, G. Manjula, Inspector of Police, Bharosa and Mary Augustine, Center Administrator along with the Bharosa team explained about Bharosa services and how it works.