Jaipur’s MBj Unveils Timeless Royal Polki Collection In Hyderabad

Hyderabad:The House of MBj, a premier jewellery brand from Jaipur, will showcase one of its biggest and most exclusive collections of Jaipur’s royal Polki and diamond jewellery at Taraassh exhibition to be held on September 16 and 17 at The Park Hyatt, Hyderabad.

Curated specially for the upcoming festive and wedding season, this collection celebrates timeless heritage and craftsmanship. The brand’s forte lies in the use of the choicest diamonds and gems and pairing them with utmost precision to create extraordinary pieces.



According to Gautam Soni, the managing director of The House of MBj, “As we all know that any wedding in India is incomplete without Rajasthan’s Polki jewellery. Hence, we have come up with the biggest collection of royal Polki and diamond jewellery for the customers and every bride-to-be of Hyderabad.”



He said the collection includes some state-of-the-art jewellery pieces that have Colombian emeralds, Zambian emeralds and Mozambique rubies in them. “Excellence has always been a norm that we follow at The House of MBj and it has always been our aim to seek innovative styling and quality through fine artistry, workmanship and cutting edge technology.”



He said the House of MBj has a rich experience of crafting jewellery for royalty since 1897 and has a fleet of expert craftsmen who make extravagantly crafted jewellery that looks special on all occasions.

