Jain Leaders Seek Holiday For Mahavir Jayanthi

Hyderabad: A delegation of Jain leaders met minority welfare minister Md Azharuddin to discuss welfare initiatives and community development, reiterating their demand that Mahavir Jayanthi be declared a public holiday.

The Shri Jain Seva Sangh (Ramkot) committee was represented by chairman Yogesh Singhi Jain, general secretary Vimal Mutha Jain, former secretary Ashok Mutha Jain, publicity convenor Praveen Pandya Jain and other office bearers. The leaders expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for its support to minority communities and thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for issuing a notification enabling members of the Jain community to obtain caste certificates. They also appreciated the minister’s efforts in ensuring coverage of state welfare schemes.

Responding to the delegation, Azharuddin praised the Jain community’s contribution to society and assured continued government support. He said the Congress government was committed to addressing the concerns of all minority communities. On the demand for a holiday, he added that once a formal request was submitted, he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister for consideration.