Jain Community Celebrates Mahavir Jayanti in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The members of Jain community in twin cities celebrated the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir with devotion on Tuesday.

The ceremony started with special ritual using herbs and medicinal plants, signifying spiritual purification and healing. Devotees were engaged in religious rituals inspired by the teachings of Mahavir, who preached the right faith, knowledge and right conduct for the welfare of society.

All 35 Jain temples in the city have been adorned with lights and floral decorations for the occasion. Special arrangements were made at the Jain temple at Feelkhana, Shree Jain Parswanath Temple near Chaarkaman in Charminar, Shree Godiji Parshvanath Jain Temple in Karwan, one of the oldest Jain temples in the city to mark the occasion.

Singing bhajans, the devotees took part in the ceremony. Hyderabad, a home to several heritage Jain temples, reflects the deep-rooted presence and integration of the Jain community in the city's cultural fabric.

Extending greetings, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated that the life of Bhagavan Mahavira, who taught great values such as non-violence, truth, peace, and compassion to the world, serves as an ideal for every individual.

On the occasion of Mahavira Jayanti, he extended heartfelt congratulations to all the people. Expressing his wish that everyone should walk the path of non-violence, while remembering the path and aspirations shown by Bhagavan Mahavira.

In a post on ‘X’, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the sacred occasion of Lord Mahavira Jayanti. The messages of truth, non-violence, and sacrifice from Lord Mahavira inspire us to build a better society.”

“Let us walk the path shown by him and embrace peace, compassion, and goodwill in our lives,” he added. Reddy participated in a ceremony conducted on the auspicious occasion of Lord Mahavira's Jayanti. The ceremony was organized under the auspices of the Shree Jain Seva Sangh on Monday.

“The divine message of non-violence, truth, and compassion that Lord Mahavira gave inspires all of humanity toward peace, harmony, and a righteous life. Let us all resolve to follow his sacred teachings in our daily lives,” he added.