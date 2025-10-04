Jagtial Youth Dies of Heart Attack in London

Jagtial: A youth from Dammannapet village in Medipalli mandal of Jagtial district died of a heart attack in London.

The deceased has been identified as Enugu Mahendar Reddy (26). Mahendar went to London two years ago to pursue his post-graduation. After completing his course, he recently obtained a work visa and had started working there.

Unfortunately, he suffered a sudden heart attack and passed away. Mahendar’s father serves as the Medipalli mandal Congress president.

His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the village, and efforts are being made to bring his body back to India.