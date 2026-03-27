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Jagtial Workers Among Victims In AP Bus Blaze

Telangana
27 March 2026 1:15 AM IST

Police confirmed the deaths of Uppu Ramadevi, 41, and Punugoti Venkatesh, 38, who had boarded the bus from the Jagtial region and were working in Ramaiahpalli and Ayodya areas respectively.

Jagtial Workers Among Victims In AP Bus Blaze
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The whereabouts of Prabhavathi and her six-year-old daughter, along with Devendla Ramaiah, 50, of Rudrangi, remained unclear, with officials suspecting they could be among the deceased.— Image By Arrangement

KARIMNAGAR: Migrant labourers from Jagtial district, were trapped inside after a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck and caught fire near Rayavaram in Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

Police confirmed the deaths of Uppu Ramadevi, 41, and Punugoti Venkatesh, 38, who had boarded the bus from the Jagtial region and were working in Ramaiahpalli and Ayodya areas respectively.

The whereabouts of Prabhavathi and her six-year-old daughter, along with Devendla Ramaiah, 50, of Rudrangi, remained unclear, with officials suspecting they could be among the deceased.

Some passengers survived the crash. Manohar of Medipalli and Uppu Manohar, 21, of Itikyal escaped with injuries, while Dubbala Rathamma, 35, and Dappula Kiran, 21, of Ayodya are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
migrant labourers private travel bus caught fire 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
Puli Sharath Kumar
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