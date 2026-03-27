Jagtial Workers Among Victims In AP Bus Blaze

KARIMNAGAR: Migrant labourers from Jagtial district, were trapped inside after a private travel bus collided with a tipper truck and caught fire near Rayavaram in Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

Police confirmed the deaths of Uppu Ramadevi, 41, and Punugoti Venkatesh, 38, who had boarded the bus from the Jagtial region and were working in Ramaiahpalli and Ayodya areas respectively.

The whereabouts of Prabhavathi and her six-year-old daughter, along with Devendla Ramaiah, 50, of Rudrangi, remained unclear, with officials suspecting they could be among the deceased.

Some passengers survived the crash. Manohar of Medipalli and Uppu Manohar, 21, of Itikyal escaped with injuries, while Dubbala Rathamma, 35, and Dappula Kiran, 21, of Ayodya are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.