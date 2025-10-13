Jagtial: Woman, 2 Kids Allege Grandfather, Uncle Killed Their Father

The complainant, Kota Lasya from Mohanraopet village, arrived at the Prajavani programme with her two children, who made an emotional appeal for justice for their father’s murder.

In her petition, Lasya alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law killed her husband due to a dispute over five acres of land and a family house, both registered in her husband’s name. She stated that after the murder, the accused took control of the property and drove her and her children out.

She further claimed that the accused are now cultivating the land and have filed a court case to harass her family further. When she demanded the land back, they allegedly threatened and attacked her.

Visibly distressed, Lasya pleaded with the collector to intervene and help restore the family’s land and house. She also requested employment assistance to secure her children’s future.



