Jagtial Villages Crack Down On Plastic, Drugs And Public Nuisances

KARIMNAGAR: In a strong community-led push for public health, several villages in Jagtial district have imposed strict bans on single-use plastic, ganja sales and public nuisances, setting an example in grassroots governance.

Gram panchayats across the Korutla Assembly segment have introduced stringent measures, including heavy fines, to address rising health concerns and social issues. The initiative, which began in a few villages, is now gaining momentum across the district.

Sangem village has enforced a complete ban on single-use plastic following concerns over rising cancer cases, with fines of up to `5,000 for violations. The village has also mandated the use of steel utensils and leaf plates at temples and community events.

In Kathalapur mandal, village leaders have intensified action against narcotics, imposing a `20,000 fine on those involved in ganja sales and offering a `5,000 reward for informants.

Ailapur village has banned public drinking, smoking and open defecation, along with strict action against littering.

In Ippapalle village, authorities have barred the entry of ice cream carts after reports of children falling ill due to unhygienic products sold by mobile vendors.

Officials said these measures aim to improve sanitation, curb substance abuse and promote healthier living conditions at the village level.