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Jagtial Villages Crack Down On Plastic, Drugs And Public Nuisances

Telangana
31 March 2026 10:35 PM IST

Gram panchayats across the Korutla Assembly segment have introduced stringent measures, including heavy fines, to address rising health concerns and social issues: Reports

Jagtial Villages Crack Down On Plastic, Drugs And Public Nuisances
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The Ippapalle villagers have imposed a ban on the entry of ice cream carts in their village in Kathalapur mandal of Jagtial district— DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: In a strong community-led push for public health, several villages in Jagtial district have imposed strict bans on single-use plastic, ganja sales and public nuisances, setting an example in grassroots governance.

Gram panchayats across the Korutla Assembly segment have introduced stringent measures, including heavy fines, to address rising health concerns and social issues. The initiative, which began in a few villages, is now gaining momentum across the district.

Sangem village has enforced a complete ban on single-use plastic following concerns over rising cancer cases, with fines of up to `5,000 for violations. The village has also mandated the use of steel utensils and leaf plates at temples and community events.

In Kathalapur mandal, village leaders have intensified action against narcotics, imposing a `20,000 fine on those involved in ganja sales and offering a `5,000 reward for informants.

Ailapur village has banned public drinking, smoking and open defecation, along with strict action against littering.

In Ippapalle village, authorities have barred the entry of ice cream carts after reports of children falling ill due to unhygienic products sold by mobile vendors.

Officials said these measures aim to improve sanitation, curb substance abuse and promote healthier living conditions at the village level.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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Puli Sharath Kumar
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