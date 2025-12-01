Jagtial SP Urges People to Use CEIR App to Find Lost Mobiles

KARIMNAGAR: Police superintendent Ashok Kumar urged the public to use the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) app, www.ceir.gov.in, immediately if their mobile phone is lost or stolen. The SP announced that the police had successfully recovered 136 lost or stolen mobile phones worth ₹28 lakh and returned them to their owners at a ceremony held at the District Police Headquarters in Jagtial on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that CEIR is a powerful tool that allows users to register their phone details and IMEI number, enabling quick recovery. So far, the police have recovered 1,548 phones worth ₹3.5 crore across the district. He thanked the dedicated special recovery team and highlighted the impact of public awareness campaigns on CEIR.

He cautioned that carelessness with a lost phone could lead to misuse of personal data and security risks, as stolen devices are often used in criminal activities. The SP advised citizens to file a police complaint first, then register the phone on CEIR, and to always check the IMEI number on the app before purchasing any second-hand device.

Several victims, including a young girl whose birthday gift phone was recovered and a farmer whose device was stolen from his field, expressed gratitude to the police for their swift, technology-driven response. The SP congratulated the CEIR team for their exceptional performance.