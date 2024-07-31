Jagtial Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Assaulting Minor

Karimnagar: A special fast-track court on Wednesday sentenced a 66-year-old man, identified as Kolipaka Anjaiah, to 25 years of imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Jagtial district.

Additional Principal District and Sessions Judge G. Neelima also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict and awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the girl.

Six months ago, the police registered a case against Anjaiah under the Pocso Act following a complaint and intensified the investigation along with submitting all evidence to the court.

SP Ashok Kumar stated that those involved in criminal activity could not escape from the law as the district police department was taking all necessary steps to bring the accused to book at the earliest.

He appreciated public prosecutor Mallikarjuna, investigation officers DSPs Venkata Swamy, Raghu Chander, SI Satish and Raju Naik along with the court constable Sagar and Kiran for their investigative efforts in the case.