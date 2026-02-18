Jagtial: Man Caught Wearing Burqa In Bus, Evades Cops Questioning
The man’s odd behavior and refusal to explain why he was dressed in a burqa left cops puzzled.
Jagitial: In a bizarre incident at the Korutla bus stop in Jagtial district, Telangana, on Wednesday, a man wearing a burqa sat among women as they were waiting at the bus stand. When he was roaming around suspiciously, the women realized he was male, and they immediately alerted the police, who took him to the station for questioning.
A video of the interrogation quickly went viral on social media. What baffled the cops was the man’s behaviour. As the police officers grilled him about why he was wearing the burqa, he either smiled silently or gave evasive answers, at one point claiming he did it “for a friend.”
The police grilled further and asked if he was into cross‑dressing, but he denied it, continuing to smile with folded hands. They checked his mobile phone to see if he was attempting a stunt for Instagram reels, but found no evidence. When asked if he was trying to get a free bus ride, he avoided answering, leaving his motive unclear for wearing women's clothing.
