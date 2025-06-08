Jagtial Man Brutally Killed, Buried Alive Over Old Rivalry

KARIMNAGAR: A 30-year-old man was murdered after being brutally assaulted, stabbed with broken beer bottles, and buried alive in Kondagattu, Maliala mandal of Jagtial district, police said.

According to Circle Inspector Neelam Ravi, the deceased was identified as Uppu Ramana Reddy, a resident of Makkapeta village. He was attacked on June 2 by a group from Jagtial town over an old rivalry. Ramana Reddy was reported missing the following day.

His brother, Niranjan, filed a complaint with the police, prompting them to register a case and launch an investigation. Eight suspects, including four minors, were taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

The accused allegedly beat up Ramana Reddy brutally before burying him alive in a pit dug under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, located near the steps leading to Kondagattu hill. The attack was reportedly triggered by a minor argument involving abusive language. Holding a long-standing grudge against him, the assailants took advantage of his being alone on June 2 to carry out the gruesome act.

Based on information provided by the suspects, police, along with forensic experts, excavated the body from the burial site near the steps of the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu on Sunday. The remains were then shifted to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ramana Reddy’s family members, the police registered the case and started a detailed investigation.