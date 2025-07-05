 Top
Jagtial: Insulted By Friend, B.Tech Student Ends Life

Telangana
DC Web Desk
5 July 2025 10:32 AM IST

Recently, her friends -- Vaishnavi and Sanjana, reportedly mocked her for not faring well in academics. Deeply hurt due to the insulting remarks by her friends, she consumed pesticide after reaching home on July 2

Nitya was studying BTech third year in a private engineering college near KPHB, staying in a hostel in the same colony. — Representational Image/Internet

Twentyone-year-old Katipelli Nitya, belonging to Jabitapur near Jagtial, ended her life after feeling insulted by her friends. According to the police, Nitya was studying BTech third year in a private engineering college near KPHB, staying in a hostel in the same colony.

Recently, her friends -- Vaishnavi and Sanjana, reportedly mocked her for not faring well in academics. Deeply hurt due to the insulting remarks by her friends, she consumed pesticide after reaching home on July 2.

She was soon rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar but died while receiving treatment.

Jagtial Rural police registered a case against Vaishnavi and Sanjana, following a complaint by Nitya's parents.

