Jagtial Court Attaches RDO Office Assets Over Non-Payment of Farmer Compensation

Jagtial: The local sub-court on Thursday attached the assets of the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) for failing to comply with compensation orders issued to farmers whose lands were acquired for a railway line.

Court staff seized and transported furniture, almirahs, and fans from the RDO office to the court premises. The action comes after years of non-compliance with the court directives.

Officials had acquired about 100 acres of land from farmers in 2006 for the Peddapalli–Nizamabad railway line, paying only ₹1.24 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh per acre. Dissatisfied with the compensation, the farmers approached the court, which in 2010 ruled that they should receive ₹10.64 lakh per acre.

The authorities challenged the verdict in the High Court, which in 2014 further enhanced the compensation to ₹15.97 lakh per acre. The railway department later moved the Supreme Court, but in July 2018, the apex court upheld the Jagtial sub-court’s ruling and directed officials to pay the farmers accordingly.

Despite these rulings, the officials did not disburse the ₹4.83 crore owed to the farmers, prompting the court to attach the RDO office assets. Aggrieved farmers also staged a protest near the RDO office, demanding immediate payment and adherence to court orders.