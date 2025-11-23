Jagtial Boy Dies By Suicide, Unable To Bear Parents’ Fights

KARIMNAGAR: A 13-year-old boy died by suicide in Korutla town of Jagtial district after being distressed by constant arguments between his parents.

According to the police, the victim was a Class 8 student at a private school in the town. The incident occurred on Saturday night at the family’s rented home near Rathala Petrol Pump.

Police said the boy was experiencing emotional distress due to frequent quarrels between his father, a physiotherapist working in Hyderabad, and his mother. On Saturday night, as another argument broke out, the boy took the extreme step. The parents soon realised something was wrong and could not open the door. They broke it open with the help of neighbours. The boy was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.