Jagtial: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies of Electrocution During Temple Festival

Jagtial: A 11-year-old girl died due to electrocution during Venkateshwara Swamy Brahmotsavam processionon Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Venkateshwara Swamy temple, where Brahmotsavam celebrations have been underway for the past three days. As part of the festivities, a procession was being conducted with cultural performances including dance and kolatam.

During the procession, the child, identified as Madhushree, daughter of Nagaraju and Mamatha, reportedly came in contact with a live electric wire and collapsed immediately. Despite efforts to save her, the girl died on the spot.