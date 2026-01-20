Jaggery Prices Edge Up As Medaram Fair Nears

Hyderabad: Demand for jaggery has surged in Hyderabad markets as devotees prepare for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, beginning January 28 in Warangal district. The biennial tribal festival, one of the largest religious gatherings in the country, sees jaggery offered in bulk to the tribal goddesses.

Wholesale and retail hubs such as Malakpet Gunj and Secunderabad Monda Market have reported steady sales over the past week. Traders said buyers are purchasing jaggery in large quantities, either to carry to Medaram or to send to relatives attending the jatara.

Sai Krishna, a dealer at Malakpet Gunj, said, “Demand picked up much earlier than usual this year. Customers have been asking specifically for good-quality jaggery meant for Medaram since last week.” He added that many buyers are purchasing more than 10 kilos at a time, and demand may double as the festival approaches.

Traders noted a slight rise in prices due to higher demand and transport costs. Jayesh Tated, a wholesaler at Monda Market, said, “Supplies are adequate for now, with jaggery arriving from parts of Telangana and neighbouring states. Devotees do not want to compromise on quality, as it is offered to the Goddesses.”

Shop owners expect demand to grow as the jatara dates draw closer.