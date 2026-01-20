 Top
Jaggery Prices Edge Up As Medaram Fair Nears

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 10:46 PM IST

Devotees buy in bulk to offer at Sammakka-Saralamma festival

The demand for jaggery gone up in Hyderabad with a large number of devotees purchasing it to offer to the Goddess Sammakka and Saralamma during the Medaram jatara. —P. SURENDRA

Hyderabad: Demand for jaggery has surged in Hyderabad markets as devotees prepare for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, beginning January 28 in Warangal district. The biennial tribal festival, one of the largest religious gatherings in the country, sees jaggery offered in bulk to the tribal goddesses.

Wholesale and retail hubs such as Malakpet Gunj and Secunderabad Monda Market have reported steady sales over the past week. Traders said buyers are purchasing jaggery in large quantities, either to carry to Medaram or to send to relatives attending the jatara.

Sai Krishna, a dealer at Malakpet Gunj, said, “Demand picked up much earlier than usual this year. Customers have been asking specifically for good-quality jaggery meant for Medaram since last week.” He added that many buyers are purchasing more than 10 kilos at a time, and demand may double as the festival approaches.

Traders noted a slight rise in prices due to higher demand and transport costs. Jayesh Tated, a wholesaler at Monda Market, said, “Supplies are adequate for now, with jaggery arriving from parts of Telangana and neighbouring states. Devotees do not want to compromise on quality, as it is offered to the Goddesses.”

Shop owners expect demand to grow as the jatara dates draw closer.

